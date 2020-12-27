Man, 20s, arrested in connection with suspected armed robbery

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a premises in Glencar, Co Donegal.

At around 9.40am this morning, a man entered a premises on the Circular Road, Ballyboe armed with what appeared to be a gun.

The man threatened staff before fleeing the scene on foot with a sum of cash and cigarettes.

Following on from this incident, Gardaí responding to reports of a stolen car intercepted the vehicle on Donegal Town.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested.

A suspected handgun, a sum of money and some cigarettes were recovered by Gardaí.

The suspected handgun will be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis and the car was seized for technical examination.

The man is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.