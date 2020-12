A man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Tralee, Co Kerry on December 22.

Gardaí in the town received a report of a burglary at a house on the Old Killeen Road at around 7am.

A patrol was carried out and a man in his late 30s was arrested on Oakpark Road.

Items believed to have been stolen were also recovered.

The man was brought to the Tralee garda station and has since been charged.

He is due before Tralee district court this morning.