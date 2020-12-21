Gardaí order first immediate closure of pub in North West

Gardaí order first immediate closure of pub in North West

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a shebeen late on Friday night in Navan. Picture: Garda Twitter

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 18:39
Michael McHugh, PA

Gardaí in the North West issued the force’s first immediate closure order on a pub under the coronavirus regulations.

They observed “persistent non-compliance” with the requirement to serve a substantial meal, as well as non-adherence to the public health guidelines.

A file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

A Garda statement said: “An Garda Síochána carried out thousands of inspections of licensed premises from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 December inclusive.

“The vast majority of premises continue to be compliant, but An Garda Síochána continues to find premises in breach of regulations.”

Over the last 48 hours, gardaí have continued to detect breaches of Covid-19 regulations by licensed premises across the country.

One in Dublin was inspected at 10.30pm – 180-200 people were present, no food was being served and social distancing was not being observed.

At another, inspected at 1.30am, 25 people were inside, fresh pints had been pulled, there was no social distancing nor food being served.

Read More

'Third wave clearly underway': No deaths and 727 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland

At a sports club, 20 people were present but there was no chef present and the kitchen was closed.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “The vast majority of licensed premises are operating in compliance with public health regulations.

“Unfortunately, despite this being said by An Garda Síochána numerous times before, disappointingly it appears it must be said again to some licensed premises – licensed premises that are not adhering to public health regulations are not only committing an offence, but putting at risk the health of their staff, their customers, and their local community.”

Read More

Consular flights for Irish residents stranded in UK to be chartered by government

More in this section

Ireland stock Man jailed after victim stabbed 16 times and 'incinerated'
Mallow man faces €300k of fraud charges Mallow man faces €300k of fraud charges
Man who hid almost €115k of heroin in Henry hoover to be sentenced Man who hid almost €115k of heroin in Henry hoover to be sentenced
coronavirusgardapa-sourceplace: republic of ireland
Mohammed Hamed1

Man who fraudulently claimed €65,000 in social welfare caught by facial-imaging technology

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 19, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 16
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices