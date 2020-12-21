Man arrested after shotgun discovered and €360,000 worth of drugs seized

Gardaí have made one arrest after seizing €360,000 worth of drugs and a shotgun during searches in Co Leitrim and Co Sligo over the past two days.

On Sunday afternoon at around 4.15pm, Gardaí seized a vehicle in Sligo City for road safety breaches.

Investigating gardaí found 17.kg of cannabis herb estimated to be worth €350,000 pending analysis in a number of packages.

A follow up search in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim today resulted in the discovery of a shotgun and the seizure of 0.5kg of suspected cannabis herb which has also been sent for analysis. It has been estimated to be worth €10,000.

The searches were carried out by uniformed gardaí and members attached to the Sligo and Leitrim Drug Divisional Units.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by gardaí in connection with these seizures and taken to Ballymote Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of The Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.