Man arrested after shotgun discovered and €360,000 worth of drugs seized

The searches were carried out by uniformed gardaí and members attached to the Sligo and Leitrim Drug Divisional Units.
A man was arrested after the drugs seizure in Sligo and Leitrim. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 13:41
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have made one arrest after seizing €360,000 worth of drugs and a shotgun during searches in Co Leitrim and Co Sligo over the past two days. 

On Sunday afternoon at around 4.15pm, Gardaí seized a vehicle in Sligo City for road safety breaches. 

Investigating gardaí found 17.kg of cannabis herb estimated to be worth €350,000 pending analysis in a number of packages. 

A follow up search in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim today resulted in the discovery of a shotgun and the seizure of 0.5kg of suspected cannabis herb which has also been sent for analysis. It has been estimated to be worth €10,000. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by gardaí in connection with these seizures and taken to Ballymote Garda Station. 

He is currently detained under Section 2 of The Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing. 

