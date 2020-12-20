€126,500 worth of suspected drugs seized in Kildare

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 10:00
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs were seized in Kildare.

Suspected cocaine worth €120,500 and €6,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized yesterday.

Gardaí executed a warrant and carried out a search of a residence in the Newbridge area just after 8pm.

Suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, pending analysis, with a combined value believed to be €126,500 was discovered at the location along with other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Newbridge Garda Station.

He has since been charged and he will now appear before Court at a later date.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

