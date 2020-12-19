€36,000 in suspected cocaine and cash seized in Galway

Gardaí have seized suspected cocaine and cash following searches in Galway on Friday.

At around 6.45pm, gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Oranmore Village area.

During the course of this search, approximately €8,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash was seized.

In a related follow up in the area, gardaí seized €28,000 of suspected cocaine.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure and detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.