€36,000 in suspected cocaine and cash seized in Galway

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 11:08
Steve Neville

Gardaí have seized suspected cocaine and cash following searches in Galway on Friday.

At around 6.45pm, gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Oranmore Village area.

During the course of this search, approximately €8,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash was seized.

In a related follow up in the area, gardaí seized €28,000 of suspected cocaine.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure and detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

