Father of two convicted for naming teenage killer on social media

A 35-year-old father of two has been handed down a conviction for contravening the Children Act in naming a teenage murderer on social media.

Glen Dunphy told gardaí he sought out and published the name of a teenager convicted of the murder of a girl because he had daughters himself, a court was told.

Glen Dunphy, of Lartigue Village, Listowel, was summonsed before Listowel District Court, in November, on a single allegation that he had published the name of Boy B — a person whose identity is protected by the Children Act 2001 — on his Twitter account.

Sergeant Kieran O’Connell told Judge David Waters the matter was “indictable” but the DPP had said it could be dealt with in the District Court.

The matter had been adjourned to today for a plea or to fix a date for hearing.

Guilty plea

Dunphy pleaded guilty in Listowel to the single charge and he was convicted and fined €600.

Garda Adrian Gildea, in evidence, told how following the conviction of two teenage boys last year for the murder of a teenage girl, Glen Dunphy did an online search in an effort to uncover the name.

He then posted the name on a Twitter thread, which was speculating on the boys’ identities.

When gardaí from Dublin interviewed Mr Dunphy, by appointment, in Listowel Garda Station, he told them he became angry because he had daughters himself.

Co-operative

He was co-operative with gardaí and sorry for what he had done.

Solicitor Patrick Mann put it to the garda that his client only sought out the boy’s name because he was angry over the killing and because he had daughters of his own.

The garda agreed.

Mr Mann said Mr Dunphy admitted to the act and was sorry. His client did not originate the thread, but had contributed to it, the solicitor said.

Mr Mann said his client is married, is employed, and has two daughters.

Judge David Waters said the charge was serious. The judge said no doubt that Mr Dunphy knew he was doing something he should not be doing.

Judge Waters imposed a conviction and fined Mr Dunphy.