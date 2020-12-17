Gardaí seize €34,500 in suspected crack cocaine and heroin and cash

Gardaí have seized cash and suspected drugs following an operation in Galway.

Gardaí carried out a search of a residence in the College Road area of Galway City shortly before 10pm on Wednesday.

During the course of the search, they located €26,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine, and €8,500 worth of heroin (pending analysis) as well as €4,000 in cash from the property.

A man, in his mid-20s, was arrested in connection with this seizure. He has since been released.

Gardaí said a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.