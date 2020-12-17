Almost €50,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Cork City

File picture

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 10:26
Steve Neville

Gardaí in Cork City have arrested a man and seized nearly €50,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

Gardaí from the Mayfield District executed a search warrant at a house in the Riverstown area of Glanmire yesterday.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered 22 suspected cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, worth approximately €16,000.

They also seized €32,800 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

