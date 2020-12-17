Cork man who bought hatchet 'to cut timber for his nan' denied bail 

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man who bought a hatchet in a Cork city shop moments after being chased down the street by a man waving a machete as people did their Christmas shopping.

The man who bought the hatchet said he got it to chop timber for his nan.

Detective Garda Anne O’Sullivan arrested Shane Purcell from St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, and charged him with being in possession of a hatchet without having a lawful purpose for it.

Purcell appeared before Cork District Court where the prosecution objected to bail being granted to him because of alleged evidence of him being involved in a growing feud.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said, that at 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 15 the accused was seen running down North Main Street, Cork, being chased by a man carrying a machete.

“It is further alleged that he (Purcell) then armed himself with a hatchet in Scott’s Tools on North Main Street.

“It was extremely busy at the time of this reckless incident. A considerable number of children and people doing Christmas shopping were in the area,” Garda O’Sullivan said.

The detective said that she and her colleague, Detective Garda Brian Barron, were walking past Scott’s Tools at the very moment that Purcell walked out with the hatchet.

“By his own admission, he is in an ongoing feud with others. It is escalating where weapons are being brandished in broad daylight,” Det. Garda O’Sullivan said.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said Mr Purcell, who is in his 20, was faced by another man with a machete and when he bought a hatchet he never took it out of the bag from the shop.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan suggested that the accused did not have time as “he literally walked into our arms with the hatchet.”

First he claimed he had it to cut his grandmother’s hedge and then said he had it to cut blocks of timber for her.

When he gave evidence in the bail application the young man said he was always planning that day to buy the hatchet. He said that when he had done so he walked out of the shop in the direction of home rather than in the direction in which the masked man with the machete had run.

He denied telling gardaí he was involved in a feud. “I am involved in no feud whatsoever,” he said.

“I was on my way to Scott’s Tools to buy a hatchet in the first place to cut wood for my nan,” he said.

He said he was clean of drugs and added: “I just want a stable job and wife.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until December 22.