Cork man who bought hatchet 'to cut timber for his nan' denied bail 

First he claimed he had it to cut his grandmother’s hedge and then said he had it to cut blocks of timber for her
Cork man who bought hatchet 'to cut timber for his nan' denied bail 

The accused bought hatchet in a Cork city shop moments after being chased down the street by a man waving a machete as people did their Christmas shopping. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 07:30
Liam Heylin

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man who bought a hatchet in a Cork city shop moments after being chased down the street by a man waving a machete as people did their Christmas shopping.

The man who bought the hatchet said he got it to chop timber for his nan.

Detective Garda Anne O’Sullivan arrested Shane Purcell from St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, and charged him with being in possession of a hatchet without having a lawful purpose for it.

Purcell appeared before Cork District Court where the prosecution objected to bail being granted to him because of alleged evidence of him being involved in a growing feud.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said, that at 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 15 the accused was seen running down North Main Street, Cork, being chased by a man carrying a machete.

“It is further alleged that he (Purcell) then armed himself with a hatchet in Scott’s Tools on North Main Street.

“It was extremely busy at the time of this reckless incident. A considerable number of children and people doing Christmas shopping were in the area,” Garda O’Sullivan said.

The detective said that she and her colleague, Detective Garda Brian Barron, were walking past Scott’s Tools at the very moment that Purcell walked out with the hatchet.

“By his own admission, he is in an ongoing feud with others. It is escalating where weapons are being brandished in broad daylight,” Det. Garda O’Sullivan said.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said Mr Purcell, who is in his 20, was faced by another man with a machete and when he bought a hatchet he never took it out of the bag from the shop.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan suggested that the accused did not have time as “he literally walked into our arms with the hatchet.” 

First he claimed he had it to cut his grandmother’s hedge and then said he had it to cut blocks of timber for her.

When he gave evidence in the bail application the young man said he was always planning that day to buy the hatchet. He said that when he had done so he walked out of the shop in the direction of home rather than in the direction in which the masked man with the machete had run. 

He denied telling gardaí he was involved in a feud. “I am involved in no feud whatsoever,” he said.

“I was on my way to Scott’s Tools to buy a hatchet in the first place to cut wood for my nan,” he said.

He said he was clean of drugs and added: “I just want a stable job and wife.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until December 22.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Rape accused described sex worker as 'one of the lowest people you could meet'
Colm Campbell1 Golfer sued after ball struck spectator on head says it was a good shot
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Complainant in rape trial denies she sought out accused
Inquiry into Facebook data transfers 'did not land like a spaceship'

Inquiry into Facebook data transfers 'did not land like a spaceship'

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

  • 15
  • 19
  • 24
  • 32
  • 38
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices