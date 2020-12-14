Woman arrested following seizure of €180k of crystal meth at airport

Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with a Revenue operation that resulted in the seizure of €180,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.
As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport searched the checked bag of a woman that had disembarked a flight from Dubai.
During the search, 3kgs of crystal methamphetamine was seized.
The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of €180,000.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested and is currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.