Woman arrested following seizure of €180k of crystal meth at airport

Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with a Revenue operation that resulted in the seizure of 3kgs worth of crystal methamphetamine.
Woman arrested following seizure of €180k of crystal meth at airport

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport searched the checked bag of a woman that had disembarked a flight from Dubai.

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 19:41
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with a Revenue operation that resulted in the seizure of €180,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport searched the checked bag of a woman that had disembarked a flight from Dubai.

During the search, 3kgs of crystal methamphetamine was seized.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of €180,000.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested and is currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Three women hospitalised following suspected acid attack at takeaway

More in this section

Brothers accused of fighting with machete and knife amid Cork's Christmas shoppers Brothers accused of fighting with machete and knife amid Cork's Christmas shoppers
Two jailed over '18th-century style faction fight' at Blarney garage Two jailed over '18th-century style faction fight' at Blarney garage
Three women hospitalised following suspected acid attack at takeaway Three women hospitalised following suspected acid attack at takeaway
Girlfriend of Kerry rape accused admits lying to protect him

Girlfriend of Kerry rape accused admits lying to protect him

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 12, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 18
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices