Three women hospitalised following suspected acid attack at takeaway

A woman in her 30s was arrested last night.
Three women working in the takeaway were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 16:45
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been arrested after a suspected acid attack in Dublin.

Gardaí say they are investigating a serious assault at a takeaway in Tallaght where a woman threw a substance at a number of people behind the counter.

According to Gardaí, the substance is still being examined and it has not yet been confirmed what it is.

One woman remains in hospital while two others have been released.

A woman in her 30s was arrested last night and is being questioned at Tallaght Garda Station.

