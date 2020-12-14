Brothers accused of fighting with machete and knife amid Cork's Christmas shoppers

Children and passers-by fled for safety on a busy suburban square in Cork city as men fought each other with a knife and machete on a Saturday afternoon.

This was the main allegation made by Detective Garda Ronan McGuckian at Cork District Court today as he objected to bail being granted to two brothers.

Dean Costello, 29, and Scott Costello, 19, both with an address at Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, applied to be released on bail on charges of possessing a machete and producing the weapon during a dispute on Saturday, December 12, at Pearse Square in Ballyphehane.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded both brothers in custody to appear by video link at Cork District Court on December 21.

Det. Garda McGuckian said there were fears for the safety of the community if the accused were granted bail.

He said gardaí feared further serious incidents that would put members of the local community and possibly the wider community in danger.

Scott Costello claimed his gold bracelet was taken from him and that the other party had a knife.

Although he has not pleaded guilty to any offence, he said during his bail application that after he was attacked he went home to get a machete to protect himself.

Dean Costello said he got the machete from another party, again for his own protection.

They were represented by solicitor, Eddie Burke, today for their bail applications.