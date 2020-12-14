Two jailed over '18th-century style faction fight' at Blarney garage

An 18th-century style faction fight saw four men attacking a lone man in a busy garage in Blarney and video-recording it for social media.

Two men were jailed for nine months for their part in the crime.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan categorised it as a latter day 18th-century style faction fight. He said senior figures from both families had since taken part in mediated talks facilitated by gardaí and there had been no trouble since this violent incident at Blarney filling station at 10.30am on April 16.

Cathal Lombard, solicitor for one of the parties, said: “There was a lot of bravado, a lot of beating of chests and posting of videos on social media.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that whatever about background matters, this was a very serious assault conducted in the shop of a busy filling station in the presence of children.

He said all four defendants before the court played a part in the violent assault on one man, adding that they "beat the daylights" out of him.

All four defendants pleaded guilty to engaging in a violent disorder in Blarney filling station last April. CCTV evidence of the violent assault was played by Detective Garda Maurice Leahy in Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Maurice Leahy testified at the time of initial arrests that they related to an investigation of a feud between members of the Stokes family against members of a family of McCarthy’s and a Faulkner family.

The four before the court were 22-year-old Paddy Stokes, 22, Gerald Stokes, 46, and Gerard Stokes, 20, all with an address at 12 St. Anthony’s Park, Hollyhill, Cork, and Páidín Stokes, 21, from 8 St. Anthony’s Park. All four pleaded to engaging in violent disorder.

Páidín Stokes pleaded to the additional charge of obstructing Garda Alan Johnson by smashing his own phone when they were investigating the posting of the video on social media.

Gerald Stokes, 46, and Paddy Stokes were sentenced to nine months in prison. If they want to appeal they will have to lodge €500 each and come up with an independent surety of €500.

Probation reports in advance of sentencing were ordered by the judge for Gerard and Páidín Stokes as neither man had any previous convictions. They will be sentenced on February 22, 2021.

The meeting of the four defendants with the injured party that morning was by chance. Páidín Stokes was seen striking the injured party repeatedly with a hurley.