Couple in court accused of sexually abusing their children

A husband and wife have appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with the alleged sexual abuse of their children.

The couple were detained at their home on the Inishowen Peninsula over the weekend.

They appeared at Letterkenny District Court where details of their arrests were given by gardaí.

Garda Conor Mulkearns told the court both were arrested and the charges were put to them at Buncrana Garda Station.

The woman made no reply to all charges, but the man replied to the last charge put to him: "I'll let you work that one out for yourself. Not guilty."

Sexual exploitation

The charges include sexual exploitation, sexual assault, neglect and ill-treatment between January 1, 2015 and May 25, 2016.

The couple, who cannot be named, stood at the back of the courtroom and did not speak.

The man wore a dark suit and striped tie while the woman wore a blouse and black suit.

Gardaí said they had no objections to bail for the couple but wanted a number of conditions.

They include that they sign on once a week at Buncrana Garda Station, surrender their passports and not to interfere with any witnesses in the case.

Barrister for the couple, instructed by solicitors David Henry and Frank Dorrian, Patricia McCallum, said her clients would comply.

Christmas cards

However, she said agreement had been reached that the couple could send Christmas cards to their children.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed for the case to go forward to the Circuit Court.

He asked the court to allow two months for the preparation of a book of evidence in the cases.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until February 11 and released the couple on their own bail bonds of €250 under the conditions requested by gardaí.