Man arrested following €96k cannabis seizure in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin seized €96,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one man this morning.

During a joint, intelligence-led operation, Gardaí and Revenue officers conducted a search at a residence in Rathgar at around 11.20am.

During the course of the search, a package contained approximately 4.8kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €96,000 was seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained in Terenure Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.