Gemma O'Doherty claims she 'was assaulted by Garda' as third charge added over protest

Former journalist, Gemma O’Doherty, is to face an additional charge of resisting arrest during a protest on a footbridge over the N11 in Wicklow earlier this year.

Ms O’Doherty, an anti-immigration campaigner and leader of one of several rival groups opposed to the Government’s restrictions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, appeared before Bray District Court today in relation to the incident on the bridge over the main Dublin-Wexford road at Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow, on August 28.

Sergeant Tony Quinn gave evidence of arrest, charge, arrest and caution of the accused at Bray Courthouse before the hearing for resisting arrest by Garda Joseph Waldron under Section 19 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 on that date.

The court heard that when charged Ms O’Doherty replied: “I reject all of the charges.

I was assaulted by Garda Waldron who did not identify himself to me.

She added: “This is a flagrant attack on free speech and journalism. I will be contesting all the charges”.

Ms O’Doherty (aged 52), whose address cannot be published as a result of a direction by the High Court in a separate legal case, is also charged with refusing to provide her name and address when demanded by a garda on grounds she was suspected of having committed an offence on the footbridge in Kilmacanogue.

Both offences carry a maximum fine of €500 or a six-month jail sentence or both on conviction at District Court level.

The former Irish Independent journalist is also facing a third charge in relation to the same incident of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

It carries a maximum fine of €500 or prison term of three months or both.

A video of the incident which showed gardaí removing banners containing anti-vaccination and anti-mask wearing messages from the footbridge as well as Ms O’Doherty’s arrest went viral on social media platforms in August.

The accused’s solicitor, Brendan Maloney, asked for the matter to be adjourned because of the new charge.

Judge David Kennedy remanded Ms O’Doherty on continuing bail until January 25 when the case will come up for mention before the same court.

Ms O’Doherty, who was accompanied to the courthouse by author and columnist John Waters, did not address the court during the five-minute hearing.

A large security operation was mounted by gardaí outside the courthouse to restrict access to the building in line with public health guidelines as a noisy demonstration was mounted by around 50 supporters of Ms O’Doherty.

After the hearing, she addressed her followers, whom she described as an “army of patriots”, to thank them for attending outside the court.

Ms O’Doherty repeated her claims that the criminal charges against her were “spurious and false”.