Gardaí arrested two men in Blanchardstown in Dublin last night, in relation to the theft of a car in Meath.

Following reports of a car being stolen in Navan, Gardaí spotted the suspected vehicle and stopped it at a garage in Mulhuddart.

The two occupants were searched and one of the men was found to be in possession of a knife.

The driver of the vehicle was tested and found to be positive for cocaine.

Both men have been charged and are due before Blanchardstown District Court in January.