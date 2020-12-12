Man arrested following seizure of €90k in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested one man during an investigation into potential money laundering offences.

During an intelligence-led operation, Gardaí conducted a search operation in 11 properties, including residential and business premises, across County Tipperary yesterday.

During the course of the investigation, Gardaí seized: over €90,000 in cash, two Rolex watches, high-value designer goods and extensive financial documentation.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested as part of the investigation.

He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.