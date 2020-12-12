Gardaí investigating stabbings of two teenagers in Dublin

Both teenagers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in separate attacks
It is understood that the incidents, which occurred within 15 minutes of each other, are not linked.

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 14:23
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are investigating the stabbings of two teenagers in Lucan, Dublin last night.

It is understood that the incidents, which occurred within 15 minutes of each other, are not linked.

The first incident occurred on the Ballyowen road at approximately 9.30pm where a boy, aged 17 was stabbed.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man, also aged 17, was stabbed on the Castle Road at approximately 9.45pm. 

He was taken to Blanchardston Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

