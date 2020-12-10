Woman arrested by gardaí investigating misappropriation of funds at Dublin credit union

The woman, aged in her 60s, is currently detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984
Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 18:37

A woman has been arrested by gardaí investigating the misappropriation of funds to the value €1.2 million at a North Dublin credit union.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001 by gardaí today.

Gardaí said that the arrest represents “significant development in a long standing investigation into fraudulent activity in the financial institution”.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

