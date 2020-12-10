Man accused of assaulting OAP had previously punched woman, 17, court hears

A 23-year-old man facing sentence for assaulting his 75-year-old neighbour had one year earlier repeatedly punched a 17-year-old woman in another assault, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Dean Quigley, then 21, punched the young woman to the face, pulled her hair and continued to punch her while she was on the ground during a roadside assault on the N11 in July 2018.

The following year he twice trespassed into his elderly neighbour's apartment and assaulted him the second time, telling his victim he would return and kill him if he told anyone what had happened.

The elderly man's daughter found him when she visited five days later and he was brought to hospital where he remained for a number of weeks being treated for a bleed on the brain which has left him at an increased risk of stroke, ligature marks to his neck and severe bruising to his chest.

Guilty plea

Quigley, of Temple Road, Blackrock, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to the young woman at Stillorgan Road on July 5, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to entering the 75-year-old man's home as a trespasser and committing criminal damage on July 7, 2019 and entering his home as a trespasser and assaulting him on October 11, 2019.

Judge Karen O'Connor adjourned sentencing in all matters for one week until December 17, 2020.

Read More Government to consider prioritising teenagers with health conditions for Covid-19 vaccine

Detective Garda Robert Clifford told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that the young woman made a statement to gardaí several months after the assault and outlined that in the early hours of July 5, 2018 she had been walking along the N11 with Quigley.

She said they had an argument which turned physical and Quigley punched her a number of times in the face and pulled her hair. He dragged her to the ground where he continued to punch her.

Victim impact statement

In her victim impact statement, which was read to the court, the young woman recalled wishing for a passing car to stop and help. She said she never wanted to feel that helplessness and fear again.

She attended at a garda station in May 2019 to make a complaint and gave gardaí photographs of her injuries which included a black eye, hair pulled out and bruising around her neck.

Det Gda Clifford said Quigley was charged, brought before the courts and pleaded guilty in early course.

The woman outlined in her victim impact statement that she had suffered a “huge decline” in her mental health as a result of the assault. She continues to suffer anxiety and fear.

At a previous sentence hearing last July the court heard Quigley had 12 previous convictions.

Two more convictions

Today the court heard he has since accrued two more convictions for possession of knives or articles and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm.

Det Gda Clifford with agreed with Marc Murphy BL, defending, that the vast majority of the time Quigley was fine and said when he was sober and not abusing substances, Quigley was quite civil.

He agreed that Quigley had attended at the garda station the day after he was interviewed and tried to make admissions but he was not in a fit state to be interviewed.

Mr Murphy at a previous court hearing in July 2020 told Judge O'Connor that Quigley was using his time in custody quite positively. He said Quigley instructed he was now drug free and was reflecting on what the future may hold away from the cycle of drugs and antisocial behaviour.

Today/yesterday (Thursday) he told the court that his client had made further progress in custody and asked the court to take into account the positive steps he has made in relation to his mental health and addiction issues.

He said Quigley had written a letter to the young woman expressing remorse. He asked the court to take a “holistic approach” and leave him some light at the end of the tunnel.