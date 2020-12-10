Woman claims defendant ‘was the boss of my prostitution’

A woman in Kerry described being raped by “the boss of my prostitution” after she tried to set up on her own without his involvement.

The 34-year-old complainant went into detail about the professional and personal relationship she had with the 27-year-old accused, having first met him through the FabSwingers website.

When they met in November 2016 she was happy to get into a sexual relationship with him and he told her she could make four or five times more than she was making and that they could divide the earnings 60/40 or 70/30 in her favour. He picked a name for her to promote herself and he determined the services and the prices.

“He was the boss of my prostitution,” the Kerry woman testified.

All of the money from clients went first to him and then he would pay her every Thursday. The least she made was €300 and the most was €800 in one week, those being the amounts which she was paid by him. She said he recorded accounts on invoice sheets headed "Hookers R Us".

Collect money

She gave him the key of her rented house so that he could collect money when he liked. The complainant told of two of her brothers doing small favours for the accused, such as a minor car repair, and her father also helped with a small job on an occasion.

Roisín Lacey SC, for the prosecution, said: “At times the consensual sex would be rough sex.” The complainant said: “Yes.” Ms Lacey asked, “If it got too rough?” and she replied, “I would ask him to stop and he would stop”.

“He pretended to be a client. He would give me money at the door. He would give me advice on how to walk upstairs and the room to take him into,” she said.

The complainant said: “He would make up a rules sheet which he would get me to sign.”

She said that she had to be available every day for clients. “If I was drinking on the job I would be ‘taxed’, I would have to pay a fine; if I was drunk, if I was late for a client I would have to pay [defendant],” she said.

'Controlling'

She said "red flags" appeared where she would have to clear it with the defendant if she wanted to meet a friend and she said she rarely had time to meet family. “I felt he was controlling a lot of my private life,” she said.

She said he would arrive at her house unannounced, make himself at home, and go through her phone and laptop.

She said she decided to set up her own account online to continue her work without the defendant’s involvement but that he called to her house in early September, put his hand in her pocket, and took money she had just been paid by a client.

“When he took the money he told me I was not able to continue without him. He deleted the new account. He smashed my alarm phone. He smashed my private phone. I started roaring he had no control over me. I was fearful that he was not going to leave me alone,” she said.

Dashcams

She got two dashcams to try to record encounters with him but she could not operate them. She said the defendant found them and threw one of them in the fire and it exploded.

On the day of the alleged rape on September 25, 2017, she came home at around 5pm and he came in after her. She said he took her phone. She started to make the fire and was very nervous. She said he caught her and put her over his shoulders and brought her upstairs, threw her on the bed and raped her vaginally and anally. She said that she cried hysterically and asked him to stop.

“I was bawling,” she said, adding she was in “a state”. She testified that he told her to keep her mouth shut about it and not to say a word. “Once I agreed he dropped the phone and key (for front door) and left,” she said.

The case continues on Thursday before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

The accused denies rape, sexual assault, organising prostitution, and intimidation of a witness.