Drunk driver who lay down on motorway gets four-year ban

A drunk motorist who lay down in front of her car on a busy motorway during rush hour traffic has been banned from driving for four years.

At Ennis District Court yesterday, Judge Patrick Durcan stated that Geraldine Meade’s behaviour during the incident was "appalling".

Judge Durcan imposed the four-year driving ban after Ms Meade (52) of Galtee Close, Glenmore, Limerick, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood or urine to test for drink driving at Shannon Garda Station on September 25 last.

Imposing a fine of €750, Judge Durcan said: “This is a very serious refusal case. A bad case.”

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that several ‘999’ calls were made at around 5pm on September 25 concerning the driving of a Toyota Yaris travelling north on the M18 motorway near Newmarket on Fergus.

Sgt Lonergan stated that when Garda James Hanley and colleagues reached the scene, Ms Meade had brought her car to a stop on the motorway and was obstructing rush hour Friday evening traffic.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Garda Hanley found Ms Meade laying on the road in front of her car.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Ms Meade appeared to be highly intoxicated, had slurred speech, had difficulty standing upright unaided, and had a strong smell of intoxicant on her breath.

She was reported as being obstreperous towards emergency responders at the scene.

He stated that Garda Hanley arrested her and it required four members of the gardaí to carry her to the rear prison cell of a Garda van.

He stated that at Shannon Garda Station, Ms Meade continued to be unco-operative and lay down face-down on the floor.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Ms Meade, who has 20 previous convictions including 18 for theft, refused to provide a specimen for the purpose of a drink driving test.

Solicitor for Ms Meade, Tara Godfrey stated that her client has a very significant psychiatric illness.

She said that Ms Meade has no history of drink driving or refusing to give specimens but agreed her client was intoxicated on the night.

Ms Godfrey said that Ms Meade “is very remorseful, her desire is to plead guilty, she doesn’t want to drive again and doesn’t have a car now”.

Ms Godfrey stated that Ms Meade is dealing with the underlying psychiatric issues that was at the root of the incident.