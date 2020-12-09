Man arrested following seizure of €125,000 in cannabis and cash in Galway

Gardaí in Galway have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of drugs and cash yesterday.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Renmore area at 7pm on Tuesday evening.

During the course of the search, Gardaí located a large quantity of cannabis herb worth approximately €90,000.

Over €34,500 in cash was also seized at the house.

One man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene in connection with the seizure.

He was detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway. The man has since been released from custody.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.