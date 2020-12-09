€38,000 in suspected drugs seized at Athlone Mail Centre

The seizure was made on as a result of routine operations, and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey
€38,000 in suspected drugs seized at Athlone Mail Centre

Revenue officers seized almost 1.8kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as 300 Diazepam tablets.

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 10:51
Steve Neville

Suspected drugs with an estimated value of almost €38,000 have been seized at Athlone Mail Centre.

Revenue officers seized almost 1.8kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as 300 Diazepam tablets.

The seizure was made on Monday as a result of routine operations, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

The suspected drugs were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK and Spain.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Eye Creams’ and ‘Skin Primer’ and were destined for delivery to various addresses throughout the country.

Revenue officers said that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating unexplained death in Co Kerry 

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí reveal 217 people prosecuted for domestic violence offences
FILE PHOTO General secretary Michael Gillespie of second-level teachers’ union TUI has called for schools to be allowed to close Minister 'jettisoned' her commitments, calculated grades challenge hears
Cork man denies seeing loaded gun found by Garda in car Cork man denies seeing loaded gun found by Garda in car
Two men arrested by gardaí investigating unexplained death in Co Kerry 

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating unexplained death in Co Kerry 

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 20
  • 43
  • 44
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices