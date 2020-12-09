€38,000 in suspected drugs seized at Athlone Mail Centre

Suspected drugs with an estimated value of almost €38,000 have been seized at Athlone Mail Centre.

Revenue officers seized almost 1.8kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as 300 Diazepam tablets.

The seizure was made on Monday as a result of routine operations, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

The suspected drugs were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK and Spain.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Eye Creams’ and ‘Skin Primer’ and were destined for delivery to various addresses throughout the country.

Revenue officers said that investigations are ongoing.