It is alleged that the defendant tried to strike the mother with scissors.
Cork court hears mother woke to find woman taking daughter, 3, from her

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 17:08
Liam Heylin

A woman sleeping with her three-year-old daughter woke in the middle of the night to see a woman she had never seen before standing in her bedroom taking her child from her.

This was the evidence given by Garda Anthony Garvey at a bail application made by 42-year-old Rosemarie O’Sullivan of Ballybough Road, Dublin, and otherwise of no fixed address at Cork District Court.

The aggravated burglary allegedly occurred on March 9 at Lancaster Quay, off Western Road, Cork, in the early hours of that morning.

Garda Garvey objected to bail being granted to Rosemarie O’Sullivan who shouted at gardaí at many stages during the court hearing.

When she was refused bail by Judge Olann Kelleher and remanded in custody for one week, the defendant stood up and said: “I am not going down to the cell. I am going out on bail.” However, she did agree to leave Courtroom 1 with the escorting gardaí.

Garda Garvey testified during the hearing that the woman was in bed in her apartment with her three-year-old daughter and that the defendant took the child from the bed.

“The injured party grabbed her child back. 

It is alleged that Rosemarie O’Sullivan tried to strike her with a scissors.

“When gardaí found her later she (the defendant) was in possession of scissors and a screwdriver,” Garda Garvey said.

At one stage during the bail application the defendant said: “I need mental health help your honour.” 

When bail was refused, defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said: “Can I ask you in the strongest terms to recommend that she would get medical attention in prison. One cannot wash one’s hands.” Judge Kelleher agreed to recommend urgent medical attention for the accused in custody.

Mr Buttimer said a book of evidence would have to be prepared in the case.

