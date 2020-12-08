Man arrested in connection with burglary at Cork City restaurant

The suspected was identified from CCTV footage
The man was detained at Bridewell Garda Station. Picture: Collins Photos

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 09:08
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at a restaurant in Cork City last week. 

On December 1, gardaí received reports of a burglary at a premises on Academy Street just before 7pm. A man had entered the restaurant and attempted to open a till. 

He then stole a small amount of cash from the staff area. 

The suspect was later identified by gardaí who attended the scene from CCTV footage gathered from the area. 

Aged in his 20s, the man was arrested today and detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Uncertainty over Garda implementation of house party fines

