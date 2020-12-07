Sixth arrest made by gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at office of statutory body

Sixth arrest made by gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at office of statutory body
Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 11:12

A sixth person has been arrested by gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this morning by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

The man was arrested for the Offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

He is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí said that the operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB, in Co Kildare.

Last month, two people were arrested in relation to the investigations.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

