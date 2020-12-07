Expert group recommend cuts to cost and duration of civil legal proceedings

The cost and time taken in civil legal proceedings should both be cut and the languages of the courts simplified, according to a review group's report to the Justice Minister.

The report has made over 90 recommendations aimed at making the civil justice system more efficient and easier for people to access.

Chaired by former High Court President Peter Kelly, the group was established in 2017 to review and reform the administration of civil justice in the State.

The Review Group makes several other recommendations to reduce the costs and time involved in legal proceedings. These include:

A single document, rather than multiple documents, should be used to commence legal proceedings in the District Court;

The language and terminology in Rules of Court should be simplified;

Video conferencing should be promoted for the taking of expert and other evidence;

An online information hub should be created to provide dedicated legal and practical information for those considering bringing proceedings without professional representation;

Arrangements for naming and vetting the suitability of next friend or guardian to act on behalf of a child in litigation should be standardised;

The Courts Service Customer Charter should be reviewed to provide more specific measurements for performance and service levels.

Particular focus is placed on the experience of people accessing the justice system. The report recommends cases which have not progressed within 30 months of commencement should be automatically discontinued. It also says additional court officers should be hired to preside at case management conferences while current discovery arrangements should be replaced with a new system regulating the entitlement of parties to civil litigation to documents in advance of trial.

The group also says legislation should be used to introduce new thresholds for judicial review applications.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the review was the largest of its kind ever undertaken in the state.

"Legal costs in Ireland are too high and the time involved in cases is much longer than other countries. We know the high cost of litigation is one of the main barriers for many people in accessing justice. I and the Government are committed to implementing reforms which will reduce costs and streamline the legal system.

"As Minister for Justice, I want to improve access to justice and modernise the courts' system and the recommendations in this report are very welcome in this regard."

An implementation group will be established to further consider, develop and progress the recommendations, with an implementation plan expected to be published by February.