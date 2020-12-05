Two arrested following suspected sulky race in Limerick

Unlike organised harness races on closed roads, races occasionally take place amid traffic on open roads such as this incident in 2012 between Cork and Mallow, raising concerns about animal welfare and road safety.

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 18:39
Eoin English

Two men have been arrested in relation to alleged dangerous driving after a suspected sulky race in Limerick early today.

The incident occurred on the N24 Tipperary Road just before 8am when gardaí on patrol noticed a group of vehicles involved in what was believed to be a sulky race. 

As gardaí approached the vehicles, two of them drove off at speed.

Gardaí said both cars drove through the town of Caherconlish at high speed, as gardaí continued to follow them "from a safe distance". 

These vehicles were located in Caherconlish a short time later and two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested.

They were brought to Roxboro Rd Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Meanwhile, other garda units from Roxoboro Rd Garda Station spoke to the individuals who had remained on the Tipperary Road and garda investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Superintendent Dermot O Connor said gardaí in Limerick city have been particularly vigilant in relation to horses not being kept under proper control or where they are being neglected or mistreated.

"Sulky racing on a public road is illegal and is dangerous to all road users and can put the horses under tremendous strain," he said. 

"Gardaí will investigate all incidents of endangerment, illegal sulky racing, and where animals are being mistreated.”

More arrests planned after harness race on Cork-Mallow road

