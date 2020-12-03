Cork man cleared of hitting woman as he rummaged through her bedroom

A middle-aged woman woke to find a young man going through her bedroom and he punched her in the head and also used a metal travel mug on her bedside locker to give her further blows to the head.

However, the accused man, Edmond O’Sullivan, 28, was cleared on charges of burglary and assault causing harm to the householder when Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin directed the jury to find him not guilty on both charges by direction of the trial judge.

The main prosecution witness testified that she suffered from depression and anxiety and had already indicated that she wanted to withdraw her statement.

Nonetheless, she was called as a witness to give evidence at the trial following the swearing in of a jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Following legal argument at the end of her evidence, the judge said her evidence did not reach the standard of reliability.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said in the absence of the jury:

If this bird does not fly, there is no other evidence.

He then told the jury that following legal discussion he was directing them to return a verdict of not guilty by direction of the trial judge on both charges.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes said at an earlier hearing when O’Sullivan was first charged that the incident occurred at Inchera Close, Mahon, on Monday, March 30.

The address on the charge sheets for O’Sullivan was flat A, 90 Shandon Street, Cork, but Det Garda Hayes said the accused also gave gardaí his address as another house at Inchera Close, where his wife’s family reside.

Det Garda Hayes said: “It is alleged that in the early hours of March 30 he entered the occupied house at Inchera Close and went upstairs to the bedroom where the injured party was asleep at the time.

A male was rooting in the bedside locker and she woke and attempted to confront him.

"He punched her at the top of her head with a closed fist a number of times, before picking up a metal travel mug and striking the injured party eight times in the side of the head with it,” Det Garda Hayes said.

At that point the woman’s adult son came into his mother’s bedroom.