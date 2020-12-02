Accused denies rape of brother's girlfriend at sports ground dugout

A young man accused of raping a girl when she was 16 and he was 17 said it did not happen and when specific allegations were put to him he replied: “Lies.”

He also denied that he and the complainant ever exchanged nude photos and videos on Snapchat — something which she claimed they did, approximately two years before the alleged rape in the dugout beside a sports ground.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women heard evidence of an interview with the accused by gardaí around the time of the disputed incident, at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

The accused, who is now 21, has pleaded not guilty to raping her on January 7, 2017, by having sexual intercourse with her without her consent or being reckless as to whether she did consent.

He also pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting her on the same occasion by putting his fingers in her vagina.

He said that more than two and a half or three years before the alleged rape, he did kiss her. He said his brother was present at that time. He said his brother later became her boyfriend.

Following that he told gardaí: “I never really spoke to her… I only said, Hi, bye, how are you?... I was telling him to ignore her. For some reason he would get agitated. He would tell me to fuck off and mind my own business.”

He denied ever exchanging private pictures with her on Snapchat.

On the day of the alleged rape, the accused said he met his brother at the GAA ground and that the complainant was with him.

He said he left and was never alone with her.

“I only met her when my brother was there,” he said.

When the specifics of her allegations were put to him by the gardaí, he repeatedly replied that it did not happen.

The gardaí suggested to him: “You told her you were horny, you had to fuck her because you would not survive.”

The accused replied: “Lies.”

In her direct evidence, the complainant said he put her on top of him in the dugout and started pulling down her jeans and his own pants.

She said he rubbed her vagina, put his penis in her vagina, and put her against the wall standing with his penis in her.

“I got really upset and started crying. He pulled out and said: ‘Sorry, I can’t’,” she testified. She said he did not ejaculate.

The trial continues on Thursday.