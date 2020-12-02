Girl sues for catastrophic brain injury from head-on car crash when she was a baby

A five-year-old girl who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when as a baby, she was a passenger in a car which crashed in a head-on collision in Co. Clare has sued in the High Court.

Luna Vezignol McGuinness was only three-and-a-half months old when the accident happened in Lissycasey, Co Clare. Luna was on holiday with her mother and father at the time of the accident on February 27, 2016.

The little girl has now launched an action against the driver of the car, her father Laurent Vezignol, and the owner of the car Flynn Bros Rent a Car Ballygar, Athlone Road, Roscommon town.

She has brought the proceedings through her mother Orla Vezignol McGuinness. The family now live in Donadea, Co. Kildare.

Luna’s counsel, Oonah McCrann SC, instructed by Ernest Cantillon solicitor told the court the family who lived in South America at the time had returned to Ireland “to show off the baby to the grandparents”. Counsel said the family had stopped at a garage in Lissycasey to buy chocolates for a friend they were going to visit next.

While her mother was in the shop, Luna’s dad took his daughter out of her seat to comfort her. When Luna’s mother returned, she took her daughter and was strapping her into her seat when Mr Vezignol, a French national, pulled the car out on to the road. Counsel said Luna was unrestrained at the time of the collision.

Counsel told Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon:

In that instance the family’s lives imploded.

The baby suffered multiple skull fractures and she was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Limerick and later transferred to Dublin where she had surgery. She was not discharged from hospital until the end of April 2016 and she then spent four months in the National Rehabilitation Hospital.

Counsel said Luna is a remarkable little girl who is going to need significant care. She said Luna is very much loved and brings joy to all her family.

It is claimed that without warning Mr Vezignol drove the hire car on the incorrect side of the carriageway and the collision occurred with an oncoming vehicle. It is further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the intended path of travel was safe and free of vehicles and an alleged failure to keep any or any proper lookout.

Liability was admitted in the case which is before the court for assessment of damages only.

The court heard it was decided at mediation that an interim payment for the next five years will be sought from the court.

The case before Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon continues on Thursday.