Gardaí seize €37k in suspected drugs following West Cork car crash

Gardaí in Cork have seized €37,000 worth of suspected drugs following a car crash in West Cork.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision between two cars in Clonakilty, and upon arrival noticed a smell of cannabis.

Following a search of one of the cars gardaí found €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

The driver, 30s, was arrested at the scene. No injuries were reported.

As part of the investigation the Mayfield District Drug Unit and Cork City Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search of an address in Blackpool where they discovered an additional €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, €3,000 of suspected ecstasy tablets and €24,000 of suspected cannabis oil.

The suspected drugs were sent for forensic analysis.

The man was detained at Bandon Garda Station before being released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.