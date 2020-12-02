Judge's warning to man who sent 'I will find you and kill you' text to ex

A man who sent his frightened ex-partner a text saying, “I will find you and kill you”, claimed in his appeal against a prison sentence that he was never physically violent with her.

This claim was made by the man’s solicitor, Brian Long, but Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “He didn’t have to because he had her where he wanted her — in fear.”

The parties cannot be named because it involves breaches of domestic orders which are dealt with at in camera hearings.

Mr Long said the accused had been doing well and that reports on him were positive since he was given the six-month jail term in the summer, which is now under appeal.

Mr Long said that the time of the threatening texts and other breaches of safety orders he was struggling with the break-up of their relationship.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “She wants peace and quiet.

She should not have to be coming in to me to get it. But I will get is for her.

The judge remanded him on bail until December 21.

“If anything happens between now and then there would be an inevitability about the result.

“If he behaves himself, I do not intend to finalise it but to adjourn it further and again see how he behaves.”

Garda Chris Daly said the accused threatened by text to kill the young woman and this put her in fear.

The accused said he was vexed because he believed his ex-partner was in another relationship.

The first text of a threatening nature stated: “Fuck him for me, c***.”

The next one said: “Night, c***face, I will sort you out for good.”

By half past midnight the last text arrived, stating: “I will find you and kill you.”

The complainant was asked how she felt after receiving the texts and she replied at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court:

I was afraid he would find me.

Asked to specify how she felt after receiving the third text, she said: “I was afraid he would find me and I don’t know what he would do.”

The defendant was asked in his first court appearance in this case about the risk of future contact and he said: “I won’t anymore… I just want to move on with my life.

"I can give 100% assurance I won’t text, I won’t follow her, I won’t frighten her in any way anymore.”

The charge of breaching the safety order was brought under the Domestic Violence Act.

Other similar charges related to him using a fob in his possession to get into her car when it was outside a shop and driving after her on another occasion.