Three men appear in Kerry court in connection with sulky race

Three young men from Tralee were summonsed to appear before the District Court in Killarney today in connection with an alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions on the main Killarney to Cork road last April.

The allegation surrounds a high-profile incident involving early morning sulky racing on the N22 last April.

A high-speed sulky carriage horse race took place and several motorised vehicles were seen to be observing and/or following the event, which took place at around 7am on April 15 last.

The solicitor for the three men, Patrick Mann, has been granted disclosure of all CCTV and other footage.

William McCarthy, aged 19, of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee; and Michael McCarthy and Patrick McCarthy, both aged 18, both of No.2 The Cottage, Killeen Road, Tralee, are alleged to have contravened a provision under Section 31 of the Health Act 1947 as amended to “prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19”.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 31 A( 6)(a) and (12) of the Health Act 1947 as amended by Section 10 of the Health ( Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 and is said to have occurred at Rusheen Moore, Glenflesk, on April 15 last.

No particulars were opened to the court in relation to what is being alleged by gardaí about the three accused.

The young men’s solicitor Patrick Mann has asked for disclosure of all material surrounding the allegation against his clients. Mr Mann emphasised he wants CCTV footage - dashcam and other footage which may be in the possession of gardaí - released to him.

Judge David Waters granted disclosure of all material and he adjourned the matter to late January to fix a hearing date.

Judge Waters granted legal aid to all three.