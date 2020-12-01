Fake condoms, cosmetics, perfumes among €2.5m of goods seized in global operation 

Ireland was one of 26 countries involved in an international operation targeting websites selling fake products. €2.5m worth of counterfeit goods was seized.

The operation, codenamed In Our Sites (IOS) XI, was co-ordinated by Europol, the EU police agency, and the US National Intellectual Property Rights Co-ordination Centre.

22,000 websites were hit in the investigation, which was assisted by the EU judicial co-operation body, Eurojust, and the international police agency, Interpol.

Products seized include:

22,614 cosmetic products;

22,042 accessories for mobile phones;

69,657 perfume bottles;

8,929 clothing articles;

7,480 detergent boxes;

4,800 boxes of condoms

"More than €2.5m worth of such products have been seized, including counterfeit pharmaceuticals and pirated films, illegal television streaming, music, software, and other bogus products.”

This was the 11th edition of the operation, facilitated by Eurojust and Interpol.

"Tackling the website domains selling counterfeit commodities, or involved with online piracy, has become a growing concern for all law-enforcement bodies, due to the versatility of the criminals, who can easily make large profits and deleting their internet tracks in a very short period of time."

Countries outside the EU that took part include the US, Hong Kong-China, Albania, South Korea, and Peru.

It said In Our Sites, launched in 2014, had grown significantly year-on-year.

"The operation is the result of the comprehensive approach which Europol follows with the aim of making the internet a safer place for consumers," it said.