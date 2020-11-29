Two men arrested in connection with €140k cannabis seizure

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 11:22
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested two men following the seizure of drugs in Dublin yesterday.

Shortly after 5pm on Saturday, Gardaí stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area and detected a smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

They conducted a search and discovered €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

A follow-up search of a premises in the Ballyfermot area resulted in the seizure of a further €40,000 of cannabis and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and are currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

