Man arrested as gardaí seize firearms and €100,000 worth of suspected drugs

A man in his late 40s was arrested in relation to the investigation.

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 15:40
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested following the seizure of suspected drugs and firearms in Dublin.

A search was carried out today at a residential property in the Poppintree area by gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Ballymun area.

Cocaine and cannabis, pending analysis, with a combined street value of €100,000 along with two firearms were seized during the search.

He currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 - Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Ballymun Garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

