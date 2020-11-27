Two men and two women arrested following seizure of cash, drugs and shotgun

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 15:02
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Waterford have arrested two men and two women following the seizure of cash, drugs and a shotgun.

On Tuesday, a search operation was carried out at St Herblain Park, Waterford where a small quantity of cocaine was seized.

In a follow-up search at a residence in Williamstown on Wednesday, Gardaí seized €15,00 in cash.

The cash was discovered in hidden in a separate location within the residence.

Cocaine and Alprazolam tablets (subject to analysis) were seized with an estimated street value of approximately €4,000.

A double-barrelled shotgun was also seized.

One man and one woman, both in their mid-20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Waterford Garda Station.

The two have since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

This morning, one man (35) and one woman (34) were arrested in relation to the seizures.

They are currently detained at Waterford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

