Man charged with capital murder of Det Garda Horkan

Stephen Silver at Castlerea District Court in June when he was first charged. Picture: Michael McCormack/PA Wire

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 13:58
John Fallon in Castlerea

A 44-year old Mayo man has been charged with the capital murder of a detective garda during the summer.

Stephen Silver, of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, was this morning charged with the capital murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan (49) on June 17 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Silver has been in custody since June charged with the detective garda's murder.

Judge Alan Mitchell was told at Castlerea District Court this morning that there was an additional charge of capital murder.

Garda Helen Gillen said that she arrested Silver in Castlerea at 11.29am this morning and charged him with the capital murder of Det Garda Horkan on June 17 in Castlerea.

She said that Silver made no reply in response to the charge after caution.

Defence solicitor Gearoid Geraghty said he had no questions. An application for free legal aid was granted by Judge Mitchell.

Supt Tom Colsh said that the original charge of murder was remaining at the moment but that it may be removed at a later date.

He said the State’s application was to remand Silver in custody at the Midland Prison to appear by video link next Friday at Harristown District Court in Roscommon.

Supt Colsh said that he hopes to have an indication next Friday when the book of evidence will be ready.

Silver, wearing a grey suit and white, open-neck shirt, did not speak during the brief four-minute hearing.

There was a large Garda presence outside Castlerea District Court.

One man shouted greetings to the accused as he was led into and out of the courthouse.

Silver was arrested and remanded in custody when he appeared before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court on June 19.

He was deemed unfit to appear by video link at eleven sittings of Harristown District Court, which is located beside Castlerea Prison, since then. On each occasion the court was told Silver was receiving treatment at the Central Mental Hospital.

