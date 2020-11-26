Man, 60s, arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery of post office

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the attempted robber of a post office in Donegal earlier this month.

Shortly after 5pm on November 11, a man entered Clonmany Post Office, produced what was believed to be a handgun and demanded money.

A post office worker retreated to a back room where he was able to raise the alarm.

The man fled the scene without any cash.

Gardaí responded immediately to the activation of the panic alarm.

On Tuesday, November 24 at around 5.30pm, a man in his early 60 was arrested at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Brigend, Co Donegal.

He is currently being detained at Buncrana Garda Station in connection with the post office incident.

An Garda Síochána has been working closely with the PSNI in relation to this incident and they are assisting in this investigation.