Gardaí investigating after catalytic converters stolen in Cork City

Gardaí in Cork City are investigating two incidents where catalytic converters were stolen.

Gardaí said that the converters were stolen from cars in the Passage West and Douglas areas on November 21.

They said that thieves were “targeting the precious metals within”.

The metal used in catalytic converters is usually a precious one such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum, gardaí explained.

The metals can cost between €150-€300.

Catalytic converters are devices on cars that control exhaust emission.

Gardaí are warning car owners to park smart by being careful where they park so as to avoid such theft.

"If possible, park your car in a locked garage. If this is not an option, then park it in a well-lit and well-populated area, said Sergeant Brian McSweeney, the Crime Prevention Officer for Cork City.

“Avoid parking your car half on the pavement and half on the roadway as this makes it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter.

“Park in a secure place under observation or in sight of CCTV if you can. Consider security lights in your driveway that are triggered by a motion sensor.”