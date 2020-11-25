Suspended sentence as drug dealer 'turns life around' with charity work

50-year-old spared jail as court told he plays music at nursing homes
Suspended sentence as drug dealer 'turns life around' with charity work
Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A 50-year-old man caught dealing cocaine and cannabis in 2017 turned his life around so completely with rehabilitation and charitable work he has since been playing music at nursing homes.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy told the court yesterday that gardaí arrived at the home of Thaddeus Creamer at Glencairn, Glanmire, Co Cork, on September 14, 2017, with a search warrant.

Det Garda Murphy said they found over €19,000 worth of cocaine, a weighing scales and tick-lists, and seven cannabis plants that he was cultivating.

Creamer pleaded guilty to charges of cultivating cannabis and having the cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply at a time that its combined street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence. 

The value of the drugs actually totalled over €24,000.

Creamer claimed at the time that he was a heavy cocaine user and he was being paid €250 a week to store the drugs for an unnamed person.

Early last year, Judge Gerard O’Brien adjourned sentencing for the accused man to do charitable works and to rehabilitate.

The case came before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin yesterday where it was confirmed that Creamer had attended to both matters and had not come to the attention of gardaí.

Noting the indication given previously to the defendant by Judge O’Brien, Judge Ó Donnabháin said that with some hesitation he would impose a sentence of five years, which he would suspend on condition that the accused would commit no further offences for five years.

More in this section

Cork man responsible for axe attack walks free Cork man responsible for axe attack walks free
Cork court hears Lithuanian drug gang had 'foot soldiers' in towns all over Ireland Cork court hears Lithuanian drug gang had 'foot soldiers' in towns all over Ireland
Key witness failed to give evidence in Garda Donohoe murder trial after threats Key witness failed to give evidence in Garda Donohoe murder trial after threats
Drug raids

Court told Cork woman's cannabis was 'so rotten she couldn't give it away'

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices