Cork man responsible for axe attack walks free

A 59-year-old father-of-five who spent the last fortnight in jail for striking another man in the head with an axe and assaulting the victim’s partner when she tried to protect him was released from jail today.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of 18 months on John Mullane of 15 Market Place, Kanturk, County Cork, backdated to when he went into custody two weeks ago, the balance of which was suspended from today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Paula McCarthy said Mullane, who was never in trouble before, was extremely remorseful and recognised it was completely unacceptable.

The judge said Mullane “lost his head” and attacked the other man who was painting in the front garden next door by striking him with a hatchet. “The lady then got involved and she was jostled rather than assaulted,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

The woman lives next door to the defendant and her partner was visiting her on the day of the incident. It is a condition of the suspension of Mullane’s sentence that he would have no contact with either injured party for the next two years.

John Mullane pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Rami Bassou and assaulting Linda Carver.

Mr Bassou said he has sleepless nights since the attack and his family and friends tell him he is no longer the same person.

Linda Carver intervened to get the axe from John Mullane when he attacked Mr Bassou in her front garden and she too was assaulted. She said: “My neighbour threatened to kill me and my partner.

He was swinging the axe roaring, ‘I will kill you. First I will finish him.’

"Everything of what happened that day keeps flashing back.”

John Mullane offered them €2,000 compensation but they said they did not want the money. They asked for it to be given to meals-on-wheels and services for the elderly in the area operated through Mercy House in Kanturk.