Five residential address searches along with one professional address search were conducted by the CAB this morning
Suspected drugs, cars and €16,600 in cash seized in Louth

Some of the money seized by the CAB in Louth.

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 13:11
Steve Neville

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized vehicles, cash and suspected drugs following searches in Louth.

Five residential address searches along with one professional address search were conducted by the CAB this morning.

They seized half a kilo of suspected cocaine, with a street value of €35,000, as well as a Ford Kuga and Nissan X-Trail.

They also seized €16,600 in cash.

 Gardaí said that the search operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the North East of the country.

One of the cars seized by the CAB in Louth.
One of the cars seized by the CAB in Louth.

They added that the operation “is a significant development in an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation conducted in conjunction with Gardaí attached to the Louth Division.  

“Over the course of this on-going investigation €62,650 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime has previously been seized.” 

Today’s operations were conducted by the CAB assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, Louth Division and the Garda Dog Unit.

