Gardaí warn public of Christmas scam on social media

Gardaí are warning of a Christmas scam that is targeting the public on social media.

The Secret Santa Gift Exchange - or Secret Sister - scam promises huge returns from a modest investment of €10.

The scheme promises that you will receive up to 36 gifts.

Gift exchange scams are appearing across Facebook again as the Christmas season approaches.

The scams are particularly worrying because they appear to be legitimate, are similar to honest gift exchanges, and take advantage of people’s desire to connect with others at Christmas.

While they might appear innocent, they are in fact something like a pyramid scheme: only sustainable as long as somebody else is getting ripped off.

The scam works by asking people involved to post on Facebook, asking their friends if they want to get involved in a gift exchange. If they do, they are told they will send out one gift but will receive 36 back from anonymous people – hence the name “secret sister” – seemingly making it an obviously good idea.

Anyone taking part will first be encouraged to send a gift, worth €10 or some other relatively low value, to a person whose name appears at the top of a list.

Once that person has received a gift, they can be removed from the list, so that the next person will also get to receive one; when a person gets involved by sending a gift, their name is added to the bottom of the list, in the hope that eventually they’ll get to receive a number of gifts in addition to the one you sent.

As the group grows, so will the number of gifts. So people are encouraged to spread the word as much and quickly as possible, tagging friends to ensure that it spreads across Facebook.

A garda spokesperson said: “If sounds too good to be true and it certainly is not true.

"This is a pyramid scheme and can really only benefit those on the top. Pyramid schemes are illegal in Ireland as they are a breach of Section 65 of the Consumer Protection Act 2007.

“It is an offence to establish, operate, promote or knowingly take part.

“As such, the safest thing to do is to ignore any Facebook friends who offer this kind of gift exchange, or send them an article like this one to explain the dangers of such scams.

“There are plenty of legitimate gift exchanges on Facebook and other online communities, ones in which a person gets tied to particular people who you know, and where you promise to send just one gift to each other.

“Your time and money is much better spent on those, if you want to spread some Christmas cheer”.