Woman due in court following €14k drug seizure in Cavan

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 07:43
Greg Murphy

A woman is due in court today, charged in connection with a drugs seizure in Co Cavan.

The discovery was made in Kingscourt two days ago.

Cocaine and a small amount of cannabis and crack cocaine were found in a home in the Kingscourt area on Friday.

The cocaine found by gardaí during the search is worth €14,000.

They also recovered €980 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

It was part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

A woman in her late 20s was arrested a short time later and was being questioned at Bailieboro Garda Station.

She has since been charged and is expected to appear before Cavan District Court at half ten this morning.

