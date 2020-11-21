Woman charged after gardaí seize drugs in raid

Woman charged after gardaí seize drugs in raid

Gardaí seized thousands of euro worth of drugs, including cocaine, in Co Cavan. Picture: Andy Gibson

Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 23:19
Noel Baker

A woman has been charged after gardaí seized thousands of euro worth of drugs, including cocaine, in Co Cavan. 

In what gardaí said was an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Kingscourt area, officers searched a residence on Friday and seized around €14,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis), as well as a small quantity of suspected cannabis and crack cocaine.

Drug paraphernalia and €980 in cash were also seized by gardaí.

A woman in her late twenties was arrested a short time later by gardaí and was detained at Bailieboro Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

She has since been charged in relation to the investigation and is due to appear before Cavan District Court at 10.30am on Sunday.

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  6
  19
  21
  27
  28
  36
  32

