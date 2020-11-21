Woman charged after gardaí seize drugs in raid

A woman has been charged after gardaí seized thousands of euro worth of drugs, including cocaine, in Co Cavan.

In what gardaí said was an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Kingscourt area, officers searched a residence on Friday and seized around €14,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis), as well as a small quantity of suspected cannabis and crack cocaine.

Drug paraphernalia and €980 in cash were also seized by gardaí.

A woman in her late twenties was arrested a short time later by gardaí and was detained at Bailieboro Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

She has since been charged in relation to the investigation and is due to appear before Cavan District Court at 10.30am on Sunday.